gargi pandit

The Power of Dahashat: Gargi Pandit and Satyendra Singh's chemistry to set the screen ablaze

Gargi, while talking about the film said that she shares a good equation with Satyendra and a good comfort level with him.  

The Power of Dahashat: Gargi Pandit and Satyendra Singh's chemistry to set the screen ablaze

Mumbai: Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is back in news. The Bhojpuri diva, who has a huge fan following on social media, has set the internet ablaze yet again. Gargi and her The Power of Dahashat co-star Satyendra Singh's movie stills have surfaced online and these are making her fans go crazy.

The film is expected to release in the last week of this month.

Shot in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, the film is based on one the state's most courageous IPS officer. The film inspired by a real-life story is action-packed.
The lead actor is touring Bihar to promote the film. According to publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala, Satyendra will dedicate the earnings from the first-day screening of the film to the nation. Since the film is based on an honest IPS officer, the business generated from first day's screening will be donated to all those officers who sacrifice everything all for the nation.

Satyendra urged moviegoers to watch the film not only to get entertained but also contribute towards the noble cause.

Produced by Ajay Kumar Singh and co-produced by Tripti Entertainment, the film is made under Prem Entertainment banner. Sanjeev Srivastav, best known for delivering action-oriented films, has directed this flick.

The film has been written by Rakesh Tripathi while the music is composed by Chhote Baba and Damodar Rao. Rajesh Mishra, Ashok Sinha and Azad Singh have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film.

The Power of Dahashat also stars Sanjay Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Baleshwar Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Inu Shri, CP Bhatt and Saahil Sheikh.

