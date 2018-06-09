हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri version Chittiyan Kalaiyan

This Bhojpuri version of Chittiyan Kalaiyan will escalate your weekend vibes—Watch

A YouTube channel shared a Bhojpuri version of the song and we must say, it sounds amazing! 

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez left us all spellbound with her killer moves in 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' from the film 'Roy'. The movie failed to garner a positive response from audience and critics but the song was a super hit! If you love grooving to this much-popular track, wait until you hear the Bhojpuri version of it.

Check the song out right here:

'Roy' which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal hit the silverscreens on February 13, 2015. The movie was directed by debutant Vikramjit Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

'Roy' minted around Rs. 10 Crores on opening day. 'Roy' also starred Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor.

The songs of the romance-thriller like Chittiyaan Kalaiyan, Boond Boond and Sooraj Dooba Hain topped the charts and were one of the reasons why people flocked in theatres on the first day to watch the film.

The movie faced tough competition with the revenge drama 'Badlapur' starring Varun Dhawan.

