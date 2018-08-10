हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bhojpuri dance

This girl dancing to Bhojpuri songs is breaking the internet—Watch

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: There is an ocean of viral videos on the internet. Social media is flooded with funny, bizarre and interesting stuff which often makes for an interesting watch. A video on YouTube is making the waves where a girl can be seen dancing to hit Bhojpuri songs.

A girl named Shivani Thakur has shared a series of her videos where she can be seen dancing to popular Bhojpuri tracks. Most of them are homemade videos.

Watch it here:

She posted her recent video on August 7, 2018 and so far it has garnered 172,096 views on YouTube. Her dance moves have sent the netizens into a tizzy.

Earlier this year, she shared a video where was seen dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Lagata Badi Garmi'. The song is from superstar Pawan Singh starrer 'Pawan Raja'. The video was uploaded on May 24, 2018.

Made under banner of Happy Films, 'Pawan Raja' released in October last year. The film released on the auspicious occasion of Chatt Pooja. The song 'Lagata Badi Garmi' was quite a hit and was liked by many people. 

bhojpuri dancegirl dancingviral vidoebhojpuri songshivani thakur

