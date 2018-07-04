हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Piyawa Se Pahile

This girl dancing to Ritesh Pandey's 'Dhan Badu Jaan' is winning hearts—Watch

The video was uploaded on June 27 and has been viewed by more than 2 Lakh people already.

This girl dancing to Ritesh Pandey&#039;s &#039;Dhan Badu Jaan&#039; is winning hearts—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: In the digital age, if you have talent then it will take a few days before you are an internet sensation. Something similar happened with a YouTuber when she danced to popular Bhojpuri song 'Dhan Badu Jaan'. The song has been sung by the popular actor and singer Ritesh Pandey and has been much-loved by people.

A YouTuber named Shivani Thakur uploaded a video dancing to the much-popular track and her video has been winning hearts. The video was uploaded on June 27 and has been viewed by more than 2 Lakh people already.

Check out the video right here:

The singer, Ritesh Pandey, is busy with movie 'Giraftaar' these days which stars Rakesh Mishra, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Yogesh Singh in pivotal parts. The film has been presented by Rahul Shahani along with Amit Singh. 

'Giraftaar' has been directed by Ravi Sinha and the music has been composed by Chhote Baba reportedly. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Kumar Chandravanshi. 

Ritesh's song 'Piyawa Se Pahile' has also set the internet on fire.

The song has garnered 100,717,749 views as of now and was first uploaded on the video-sharing site on September 9, 2017, by Wave Music

Tags:
Piyawa Se PahileDhan Badu Jaangirl dancing on Dhan Badu JaanRitesh Pandey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close