One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is a rage on social media. Her posts go viral seconds after they are shared on social media. Mona, recently, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself from the sets of Nazar.

This Monalisa pose will drive away your blues-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa is a rage on social media. Her posts go viral seconds after they are shared on social media. Mona, recently, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself from the sets of Nazar.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes I Pose...But Sometimes I Pose as Posing ... #saturdayvibes #shootmodeon #poser

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Coming to 'Nazar', the show is doing good on TRPs and is quite a popular one.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The actress is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her pics often go viral and fans never hesitate in showering love upon their favorite actress.

Monalisa

