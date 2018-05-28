This throwback video of Udit Narayan and Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh singing together on stage is a pure gem—Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has crooned several melodies in the past and his smooth voice continues to floor the listeners. While many newcomers have today forayed into singing and made their name, revered singer Udit Narayan holds his ground.

The singer has lent his voice to many Bhojpuri tracks as well. A throwback video has surfaced on the internet now where Udit Narayan can be seen sharing the stage with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, who has a huge fan following. Actor-singer Pawan Singh sang a Hindi song and the crowd cheered for him.

Watch the video:

Later, Udit Narayan sang a Bhojpuri song and the video is a pure gem. It has been shared on YouTube by Live Manoranjan.

The video is of Bhojpuri Film Awards 2017.

The actor has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.