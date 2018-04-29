Tired of loud Bhojpuri music? Listen to the reprised version of Pawan Singh's Lolipop Lagelu

New Delhi: Bhojpuri singer turned actor Pawan Singh's 'Lolipop Lagelu' is perhaps the most popular Bhojpuri song. Although the song was released many years ago, it is still the dance anthem of the youth. But if you think 'Lolipop Lagelu' is only a loud dance number, you should definitely listen to the reprised version of the song, which will change the way you think about this song.

Check out the video right here:

The reprised version of the famous Bhojpuri dancer number 'Lolipop Lagelu' has been sung by the Youtube sensation Siddharth Slathia.This popular singer has sung the reprised version of various Bollywood classics and is quite popular on Youtube. He has added his charm to the song 'Lolipop Lagelu' with his magical voice.

Just yesterday, a video of a group of girls from Mumbai grooving to 'Lolipop Lagelu' went viral on Youtube.

The song has been originally sung by Pawan who hails from Ara in Bihar and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.