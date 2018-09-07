हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Manoj Tiwari

Pawan Singh is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party while his senior and megastar Manoj Tiwari is the Delhi state president of the BJP.

Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated Bhojpuri film stars Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh during an event here on Wednesday.

Power star Pawan Singh, who is an actor as well as a singer took to his Instagram page to post: "आईये हम सब मिलकर कुम्भ 2019 को सफल बनाये। अपने सनातन संस्कृति के परम्पराओं का सम्मान करते हुये कुम्भ मेले(2019) में सपरिवार पहुंकर संगम में शाही स्नान का लाभ अवश्य लिजीयेगा। माँ गंगा, यमुना, सरस्वती के आशीर्वाद से मैं भी कुम्भ 2019 में उपस्थित रहने का प्रयास करुंगा।
आपका-
पवन सिहं(भोजपुरी अभिनेता)
एवं सदस्य भारतीय जनता पार्टी"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

The UP CM was present at the Sanskriti Kumbh, an event organised by Naimisharanya Foundation at the Juhu Iskcon auditorium to discuss the significance of Kumbh Mela.

The CM tweeted: "कल मुंबई में जुहू स्थित इस्कॉन ऑडिटोरियम में आयोजित ‘संस्कृति कुम्भ’ कार्यक्रम के दौरान ‘कुंभ मेला: एक परिचय, प्रयागराज कुम्भ-2019’ पुस्तिका का विमोचन किया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न महानुभावों को स्मृति चिन्ह् भी भेंट किया। (sic)."

Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019. Yogi Adityanath appealed the countrymen Wednesday to attend next year's Kumbh Mela at Allahabad in large numbers.

"The coming Kumbh is going be historic and very special. For the first time in history, devotees would be able to dip not only at the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna, but they will also be able to feel the invisible Saraswati river," he said.

"We are making efforts to open the gate of Prayag Fort where Saraswati is situated and we are talking with the Government of India and the Archaeological Survey of India for this purpose," Adityanath said.

(With PTI inputs)

