हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Watch Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey grooving to Govinda's hit song just like dancing uncle!

The dancing uncle became an internet sensation after his videos went viral. 

Watch Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey grooving to Govinda&#039;s hit song just like dancing uncle!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's one of the most loved actresses Amrapali Dubey is known for her blockbuster projects. The top-notch actress in Bhojpuri cinema is a terrific dancer as well. Most of her songs go viral in no time.

Well, remember the famous dancing uncle, Sanjeev Shrivastava who grooved to popular Govinda track 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the 1987 film 'Khudgarz'? Now, Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey too did the dance and in her own style!

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua posted the video on his Instagram which has been shot on Musically app. It has garnered 38,993 views so far.

Watch it here:

Aap Ke aa Jane se

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The dancing uncle became an internet sensation after his videos went viral. He had the opportunity of meeting his icon Govinda at a reality dance show 'Dance Deewane' recently.

His dance moves in the video which was probably taken at a wedding generated a lot of buzz online inviting several reactions from celebrities in Bollywood. He even met superstar Salman Khan recently on 'Dus Ka Dum' show.

The EC Engineer cum professor danced on superstar Govinda's song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'. It starred Govinda and Neelam Kothari in the lead roles. Netizens praised him and his dancing videos were splashed all across the social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Amrapali made her foray into the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. After that her winning streak continued with films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baagi Bhaile Sajna, Raja Babu, Kashi Amarnath, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Veer Yoddha MahaBali, Nirahua Chalal London to name a few.

Her on-screen pairing with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is loved by the audiences. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

 

 

Tags:
Amrapali Dubeyamrapali dubey videoaamrapali dubey songGovindaDancing uncleAap Ke Aa Jane SeSanjeev Shrivastava

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close