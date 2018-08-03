Watch Bhojpuri sizzler Poonam Dubey's hilarious video!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensational actress Poonam Dubey enjoys a solid fan base. The actress is also an avid social media user. Recently, she took to Facebook and shared a hilarious video with Naina Chhabra.

Watch Poonam's funny video here:

Isn't it cutesy?

Poonam Dubey has acted in a number of films and the list includes Chana Jor Garam, Hum Hai Lootere, Mohabbat, Rangdari Tax, Bahurani, Hum Hai Jodi No 1, The Real Indian Mother, Yeh Mohabatein, Inteqam, Jaanam, Ghus Ke Marab, Hamar Farz, Baba Rangeela.

A few days back, Poonam was in the capital city to perform and enthral her fans for an entertainment event. The other Bhojpuri celebrities who sizzled during the show are Khesari Lal Yadav, Rakhi Sawant, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Ritu Singh, Sangeeta Tiwari, Glory Monanta, Anand Mohan, Viki Babua, Alam Raj and Ashmita Singh.

Poonam's peppy dance numbers are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.