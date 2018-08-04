हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dinesh Lal Yadav

Watch: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav's hilarious video

Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Dinesh Lal Yadav is quite a rage on social media. He keeps treating his fans with pictures and videos from his personal and professional spheres. Recently, the star shared a hilarious video in which he can be seen lip-syncing Sunil Grover's dialogue.

Watch: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav&#039;s hilarious video

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's undisputed king Dinesh Lal Yadav is quite a rage on social media. He keeps treating his fans with pictures and videos from his personal and professional spheres. Recently, the star shared a hilarious video in which he can be seen lip-syncing Sunil Grover's dialogue.

Check out the hilarious video here:

 

 

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

On the professional front, Dinesh's latest outing 'Border' is doing wonders ar the box office

The film stars Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey in the lead with an ensemble star cast of Pravesh Lal Yadav, Shubhi Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Sushil Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Pandey, Aditya Ojha, Gaurav Jha, Vijay Lal Yadav, Vishal Singh, Avinash Dubey, Ansuman Rajput, Manoj Tiger, Kajal Yadav, Ananya Mishra, Richa Dixit and Kiran Yadav playing pivotal parts.

Pravesh plays the role of an Army officer named Amit Singh in the film.

The lead actors of the film left no stone unturned in promotions. Not just them, but other big Bhojpuri stars including Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey urged fans to watch 'Border' this Eid at a theatre nearby

According to reports, the movie shows how a farmer's son struggles to become an Army officer and once he achieves his goal, the spirit to give your life for the country overshadows every other desire.

Tags:
Dinesh Lal YadavAmrapali DubeyBhojpuri superstarOjhaGaurav JhaVijay Lal YadavVishal SinghAvinash DubeyAnsuman RajputManoj TigerKajal YadavAnanya MishraRicha Dixit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close