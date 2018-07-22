Watch - Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh gears up for the awards night

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhojpuri Industry's superstar Pawan Singh is currently in Malaysia for a big award night. Recently, a video of the actor from the awards night is doing the rounds on social media.

Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Industry's superstar Pawan Singh is currently in Malaysia for a big award night. Recently, a video of the actor from the awards night is doing the rounds on social media.

Check out the video:

In the video that has been posted on YouTube, Pawan and his crew members can be seen having fun at the hotel.

The Bhojpuri film industry is gearing up for the fourth International Bhojpuri Film Awards, an annual event which commenced in the year 2015. The IBFA  is organised in Malaysia this year. The event will see the biggest names of Bhojpuri cinema under the same roof. 

From megastar Manoj Tiwari to Ravi Kishan, superstars Nirahua to Pawan Singh, divas Amrapali Dubey to Anjana Singh, all the stars of the film industry are expected to dazzle at the event.

The Bhojpuri actor-singer wrote: "Ready to rock Malaysia  IBFA Malaysia @dineshlalyadav @singhpawan999 @aamrapali1101 @shubhi_sharma_official @pravesh_lal (sic)."

However, it seems as if many other popular faces from the Bhojpuri industry may not attend the event. Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh will be attending a Bhojpuri Night in Delhi tomorrow.

The first ever International Bhojpuri Film Awards was held in Mauritius in 2015. The second was organised in Dubai (2016) followed by the third one in 2017 in London. The gala event will be held at the Dewan Wawasan (PGRM) Kuala Lumpur on July 21. The awards ceremony will have felicitations in four different categories like Main Awards, Special Awards, Music Awards and Technical Awards.

