Watch Bhojpuri version of Raveena Tandon's superhit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' and decide which one you like!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's blockbuster song from 'Mohra' titled 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' ruled the 90s chartbuster list and sets you dancing even today. Well, remix versions of Bollywood songs is not a new thing, but this time, it has been rehashed in a Bhojpuri film.

Yes! Raveena Tandon and Akshay's peppy dance number has got its very own Bhojpuri version titled 'Hum Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in 'Gadar 2'. The Bhojpuri version of the song has been uploaded on YouTube by Venus and has garnered around 448,821 views so far.

Watch the song below:

'Gadar 2' stars Vishal Singh and Mahi Khan in the lead roles and it opened in theatres in March this year. It has been helmed by Ramakant Prasad and produced by Sanjay Singh Rajpoot under Indra Films International banner. The special dance number features Nisha Dubey grooving to the beats of 'Hum Cheez Badi Hai Mast'. It has been sung by Mamta Rawat.

The song has received a positive response from the audience and that is clearly visible from the views it has got on video-sharing site. Meanwhile, the original Bollywood dance number was also rehashed and used in Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine' starring Kiara Advani and Mustafa Burmawala in the lead which released in 2017.

So which one did you like the more—the original or this Bhojpuri version?