Watch 'Indian Viraz' action-packed trailer!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema has undergone a massive transformation in past several years and is currently in the phase of revival. The latest film up for release 'Indian Viraz' stars Prince Singh Rajpoot, Ritika Sharma and Zamal Khan. The makers have unveiled the teaser and looks like it's going to be an entertaining watch.

Enter10 Music Bhojpuri shared the 'Indian Viraz' teaser on YouTube and we must say that it is fully action packed. Lead actor Prince Singh Rajpoot has done some crazy action and there are several high octane stunts in the sneak peek teaser.

Watch it here:

'Indian Viraz' has been produced by Deepak Jain. The music is by Ramakant Prasad and it has been written by Surendra Mishra. The action in this film has been directed by Pradeep Khadaka.

The film is directed by Ramakant Prasad and will hit the screens soon.