Watch Rani Chatterjee turn hot diva from a cool girl

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee is a quite an active soul on social media and that explains her solid fan army on Instagram. The actress has now taken up fitness seriously and is often seen pumping up the iron regularly.

She recently shared a picture with a hilarious caption which read, “I AM COOL BUT GLOBAL WARMING MADE ME HOT #hotonbeauty #hottys #goodmorning #lovemusic #loveyouself #enjoy.”

Well, she certainly is looking hot but it's the caption which will leave you in splits.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.