Akshara Singh

When Akshara Singh met Manoj Tiwari-See pic

Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen recently bumped into Bhojpuri superstar-cum-politician Manoj Tiwari. The elated actress took to social media to share the picture along with a beautiful caption.

When Akshara Singh met Manoj Tiwari-See pic

Bhojpuri industry's beauty queen recently bumped into Bhojpuri superstar-cum-politician Manoj Tiwari. The elated actress took to social media to share the picture along with a beautiful caption.

The actress took to Instagram and wrote, "hile returning back to MUMBAI met this humble person who is one of the strong pillar of our bhojpuri industry  @manojtiwari.mp
#happiness #thankful #loveyouall #lovemyself #positivityaround #spreadthelove."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress-singer, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

Akshara's latest release Maa Tujhe Salaam has got the biggest opening. The film stars Power Star Pawan Singh in the lead role and Madhu Sharma.

She is now looking forward to her films Sujangarh and Raja Rajkumar with singer-turned-actor Ritesh Pandey.

Akshara SinghManoj Tiwarimaa tujhe salaamPawan Singh

