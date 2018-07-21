हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

When Akshara Singh performed with Pawan Singh after his marriage—Watch

When Akshara Singh performed with Pawan Singh after his marriage—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's beauty queen, Akshara Singh's chemistry with Pawan Singh has often set the screen ablaze. The audience have loved the two on-screen and these two superstars of Bhojpuri industry were also rumoured to be dating each other. Both, Akshara and Pawan are fantastic singers as well. However, in March 2018, Pawan Singh tied the knot with Jyoti putting all speculations to end.

Pawan got married to Jyoti in her hometown Baliya, in Uttar Pradesh. Pawan had registered his marriage on March 5, 2018, and the duo then married as per Hindu rituals on March 6. The family has remained tight-lipped about the wedding as it was a private affair.

After his marriage, the actor once again shared the stage with Akshara for a live show in April 2018.

Check out the video here:

Akshara, who hails from Mumbai began her acting career by working in TV serials. She is one of the most successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry now.

And Pawan Singh is one of the most bankable superstars in the Bhojpuri film industry. He hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with super-hit song Lollypop Lagelu which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

