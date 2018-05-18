When Akshay Kumar sang Pawan Singh's Lolipop Lagelu-Watch

New Delhi: Pawan Singh's famous song 'Lolipop Lagelu' is one of the most popular Bhojpuri songs. Although the song was released many years ago, it is still considered the dance anthem of the youth. This foot-tapping number has gained immense popularity in B-town as well. The Bollywood biggies also seem to love this song as much as we do.

Recently, we came across a video of actor Akshay Kumar crooning this famous number during a promotional event of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Check out the video right here:

Akshay along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher are seen enjoying this Bhojpuri number while the crowd seems to be having a gala time.

Pawan Singh's Lolipop Lagelu has a reprised version sung by Sidharth Slathia and also an international version, which speaks volumes about the song's popularity.

The song has been originally sung by Pawan who hails from Ara in Bihar and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri film stars. He has acted in prominent Bhojpuri films like Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Challenge etc.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.