हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

When Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh met Tej Pratap Yadav—See pic

Tej Pratap Yadav is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film 'Rudra—The Avatar'.

When Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh met Tej Pratap Yadav—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has her kitty full with some big films lined-up for release this year and music videos in which she has crooned herself. The talented beauty, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her fans.

Akshara happened to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna, Bihar and even clicked a picture. She captioned the photo as: #Patna #met #this #humble#gentleman @tejpratapyadavrjd

A post shared by Akshara Singh (@singhakshara) on

Akshara, who is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry is also a great singer and often shares her videos and song clips on Instagram. She started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film 'Rudra—The Avatar'. The actor-turned-politician had announced his project a few days back on Twitter, surprising his followers on the micro-blogging site.

He too is active on social media and these days can be seen pumping up the iron at the gym for getting a beefed-up look. Although he has not revealed the reason behind it but looks like it's for his upcoming project.

Not much is known about the film as of now and the poster also doesn't reveal the name of the filmmaker of other cast members. 

Tags:
Akshara SinghTej Pratap YadavBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newsBhojpuri filmsAkshara Singh pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close