When Bhojpuri siren Amrapali Dubey enjoyed her first helicopter ride - Watch

Mumbai: Amrapali Dubey who began her career with Hindi TV shows is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry today. She made her debut in Nirahua Hindustani opposite Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014. Since then, she has become one of most bankable stars in Bhojpuri cinema.

The pretty actress apparently got a chance to be on board a helicopter while shooting for Nirahua Chalal London in September last year.

A video posted on Instagram shows Amrapali deboarding a helicopter after it landed on the location where the film was being shot.

Watch the video below:

The trailer for the upcoming Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal London starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali was unveiled in February. The trailer has garnered over 5 million views since then.

Nirahua and Aamrapali starrer 2015 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2 has created history. The blockbuster film has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube, a feat no other Bhojpuri film has attained so far. Interestingly, another film starring Nirahua and Aamrapali - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 46 million views on the Video sharing platform.

Directed by Chandra Pant the film produced by Sonu Khatri has been made under the banner of Pashupatinath Production.