Nirahua

When Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey said 'I love you' to Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua—Watch video

Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen in celebrity reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' season 6 as a participant. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's one of the most talked about jodis Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's chemistry often sets the screen on fire. Fans love watching them and moreover, they have delivered some of the big hits together.

The duo has always remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and never really opened up about seeing each other. But we got our hands on an interview where while promoting a venture, Amrapali and Nirahua can be seen confessing their feelings for each other through a song.

Yes! Don't believe us. Watch the video which was posted on YouTube by Suraj Entertainment. A reporter asks Nirahua to sing a song on the occasion of Valentine's Day and what happens next is totally unmissable

Watch:

Amrapali, on the other hand, is a popular name in Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

 

 

 

 

 

