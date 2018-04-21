When Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was left teary-eyed

Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's niece tied the nuptial knot on the night of April 19 in a village in the Chhapra district of Bihar. On the following day during the Bidai ceremony, Khesari, was left teary-eyed on seeing his niece bidding goodbye to her family and heading to her marital home.

Relatives who were present at that time comforted him as he was completely overwhelmed. It is understandable because even Khesari has a daughter.

Khesari spent substantial time in his village for the wedding preparations of his elder brother's daughter. A number of famous personalities from the Bhojpuri film industry had made their presence felt to bless the newlyweds.

When the Baratis were being welcomed, the guests requested Khesari to sing and even shake a leg with them. The superstar obliged them by singing and even dancing while welcoming the Baratis.

On the work front, Khesari will be seen in Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke, a film which will mark the debut of his 8-year-old daughter Kriti.

Kajal Raghwani has been paired with Khesari in the film.

It is one of the most awaited films of the year and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release. The date of release will be announced soon.

Talking about Khesari's eight-year-old daughter, Anand said that she is a future star. She has impressed one and all on the sets of the film. She apparently goes to the same school where Harshaali Malhotra of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame studies. Kriti and Harshaali are very good friends.

Produced by Arvind Anand under the banner of Brandvilla Production and Khesari Entertainment Pvt Ltd has been directed by Aslam Shaikh.

According to filmmaker Shaikh, the movie will be a blockbuster and will break several records at the Box Office. It showcases Bhojpuriya culture and tradition and hence the audience will be able to relate to it.

Shot at various locations in Gujarat and Mumbai, Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke will have an item number by YouTube Queen Amrapali Dubey. This film will have Khesari and Amrapali's first ever item song together.

The film also has Trisha Khan, Awadhesh Mishra, KK Goswami, Brajesh Tripathi, Deepak Sinha, Manoj Tiger, Dev Singh, Prakash Jais, Shakeela Majeed, Samarth Chaturvedi, Ayushi Tiwari, Sweety Singh, Anjali, Sanjeev Mishra and Irfan Khan on board. The music has been composed by Madhukar Anand and the songs have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav 'Kavi Ji', Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey. The cinematography is by south Indian film industry's Thamban.

Kanu Mukharji, Pappu Khana and Ricky Gupta have choreographed the songs while Dilip Yadav has designed the action sequences.

His latest release is Damru.