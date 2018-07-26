When Haryanvi beauty Sapna Choudhary sizzled on stage with Bhojpuri megastar Ravi Kishan

Mumbai: Haryanvi beauty Sapna Choudhary, who did a special song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2, sizzled on stage with the Bhojpuri megastar during an event earlier this year.

The two were seen grooving to the track Chaska Red Ferrari Ka by Raj Manwar.

A video of the two dancing to the peppy desi track has gone viral.

In the video, one can see Sapna doing some Bhangra moves and some thumkas along with Ravi Kishan.

Dressed in a pale Pista green Patiala Shalwar Kameez, Sapna looks very pretty while Ravi Kishan looks dapper in a copperish T-shirt and glittery black jacket teamed up with black pants.

The former Bigg Boss contestant made the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal so popular that it has become a wedding anthem of sorts.

She made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite.

Sapna had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.