When Khesari Lal Yadav put his head on Anjana Singh's lap

New Delhi: The top stars of Bhojpuri film industry—Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh and Shubhi Sharma attended a stage show some time back and entertained the audiences with their singing, dancing and crazy camaraderie.

A video from the event was shared on YouTube and has now gone viral. It has garnered as many as 722,853 views so far. During the event, at one point, Khesari puts his head on Anjana's lap as he sings popular Bollywood song 'Kya Karte They Saajana'.

Watch it here:

Their act on-stage will surely win your hearts. The entire video is 10 minute 42 seconds long.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khesari has some plum projects such as 'Sangharsh', 'Dabang Sarkar' to name a few. Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

Anjana is often referred to as lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.