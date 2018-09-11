हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Khesari Lal Yadav

When Khesari Lal Yadav wooed Nidhi Jha with a red rose—Watch

The video was shared on the video-sharing site by Pankh Music. 

When Khesari Lal Yadav wooed Nidhi Jha with a red rose—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a crowd puller. He has a solid fan base amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. He kickstarted his career with music and recently a video was shared on YouTube where he can be seen performing on stage.

The video was shared on the video-sharing site by Pankh Music. It was published on August 23, 2018. Khesari was performing on the stage with Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha.

Watch it here:

Khesari can be seen wooing Nidhi with a red rose and he even sat on his knees. The whole drama gets a huge cheer from the audiences. Their crazy camaraderie is eye-catching and mind-blowing. The entire video is 3 minute 8 seconds long.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

Nidhi Jha was last seen in 'Gangster Dulhaniya' which released in 50 theatres across Jharkhand on August 3. This is the first time the actress will be seen performing stunts on the big screen.

The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Glory Mohanta, Kanhaya Lal, Rajkumar, Madhu Rai, Koshik Mishra Jyotirmay Mishra, Anuj Prasad, Monica Yadav, Khurshid Alam, Vedhika Singh, Balvinder Singh, Neeraj Rajput, Raju Mitra, Roshan Khan, Aditya, Abhishek Singh and Mayank Lohra in pivotal parts. 

 

Khesari Lal YadavNidhi JhaBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri newskhesari lal yadav video

