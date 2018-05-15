When Monalisa locked lips with Udit Narayan's son Aditya in a sizzling video -Watch

New Delhi: Not many would know, famous singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan has also rendered some Bhojpuri songs. We came across a music video of Aditya and famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa. The song has been sung by Aditya and he is also seen locking lips with the actress in the video.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Monalisa has garnered praise for her role in Jhuma Boudi in web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. She announced it on Instagram a few days ago.

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is offered Rs 5-7 Lakh per film. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and worked in a number of films since then.