When Shah Rukh Khan danced to a Bhojpuri song with Ravi Kishan—Details inside

New Delhi: The 'Badshaah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was in Bihar recently where he danced to a Bhojpuri song along with superstar Ravi Kishan, reports bhojpurixp.com. The report states that King Khan danced to Ravi Kishan's popular track 'Aai Ho Dada Kaisan Piyawa ka Charitar Ba' which made the audience go gaga with excitement.

The same report also states that SRK even asked the superstar to teach him Bhojpuri language.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing 'Zero' received mixed reviews. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. 'Zero' is helmed by Aanand L Rai and while some found the script to be faulty, others couldn't help but notice how brilliantly all lead actors have played their part.

The film minted over Rs 20 Crore on day 1 but the film witnessed a dip in the collections after that. The film has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing the glamorous actress Babita and Anushka playing Aafia, a space scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

The trio has earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit.

'Zero' also marks the last on-screen presence of late actress Sridevi. She appears in a cameo role in the film and leaves fans teary-eyed.