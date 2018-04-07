Yashi Music acquires song rights of Khesari Lal Yadav starrer 'Dabangg Sarkar'

New Delhi: The music rights of Khesari Lal Yadav starrer 'Dabnagg Sarkar' have been acquired by Yashi Music. The producer revealed that they would soon release the first teaser of the film.

The director of the film, Yogesh Raj Mishra has revealed that this Khesari Lal starrer is the most expensive film that has been in the Bhojpuri film industry. He also believes that the film would be a blockbuster hit and people will really like the film. The lead actor Khesari will be seen in a different avatar. They will release the teaser and first poster of the film after the post-production.

"Dabang Sarkar has always been in my mind. I come from a police background, My father was a Sub-Inspector. Dabang Sarkar is a very special film and can be called one of the best films of my career," Yogesh Mishra said in a statement.'

Talking about the film, Khesari Lal said in a statement, " The story of the film is really good. We had great fun shooting for the film. My character in the film has really inspired me to lose weight. This is the first time I have worked so hard for a film."

The actor also added the film is very different from the Bollywood film 'Dabangg' starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

In the film, Khesari Lal will be paired opposite actress Akanksha Awasthi and the film it is slated to release later this year.