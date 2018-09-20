हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhopal

6-year-old boy attacked by street dogs in Bhopal, parents blame MCD

The 6-year-old boy was attacked by street dogs in Bhopal.

6-year-old boy attacked by street dogs in Bhopal, parents blame MCD

BHOPAL: A six-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of street dogs in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the minor was playing outside his home when he was attacked by the street dogs.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Boy's parents have held the city's civic body responsible for the shocking incident.

''MCD is responsible for this. They get Rs 2 crores to take care of the street animals. It is their responsibility to take care of such things,'' they alleged.

Surjeet Singh Chauhan, chairman, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, has expressed shock over the incident and ordered necessary action in this regard.

''This is a matter of concern. I will direct the concerned authorities to take action in this matter. We will ensure that people of Bhopal are safe,'' Chauhan said.

Tags:
BhopalStreet dogsboy attackedMadhya PradeshBhopal MCD

