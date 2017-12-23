Bhopal gang-rape: 4 convicts get life imprisonment

BHOPAL: A fasttrack court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to all four convicts in connection with the October 31 Bhopal gang rape case.

A 19-year-old woman, daughter of a police couple, was gang-raped for three hours near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal.

The girl, preparing for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exams, was abducted and raped by four men.

She was abducted while she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar.

The four men, identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh, had tied the girl and took turns to sexually assault her. The accused, as per the reports, even took tea and gutkha breaks before returning to repeatedly rape her.

The victim's mother is a police constable, while her father is associated with Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the gang-rape case and directed trial in a fasttrack court.

While SHO Habibganj Bhupendra and SHO Maharana Pratap Nagar Sanjay Singh were suspended, Maharana Pratap Nagar CSP was removed from the post.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the GRP Police Station (Habibganj Railway Station) as the area where the crime occurred falls under their jurisdiction.