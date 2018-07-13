हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhopal hostage

Bhopal model, held hostage by jilted lover in flat, asks for mobile charger from cops

Efforts to rescue the woman safely is currently underway.

Bhopal model, held hostage by jilted lover in flat, asks for mobile charger from cops
Play

Bhopal: The man, holding a model hostage inside a flat in Bhopal, has now asked for a stamp paper and mobile charger from authorities. 

“We saw the girl, she was covered in blood,” said the police. 

The kidnapper – Rohit – took the woman hostage inside her flat on Monday, claiming to free her after she confesses her love for him.

Rohit claimed that he loves her and wants to marry her.

A few hours into bizzare hostage scenario, the cops tried to barge in. However, they were forced to back off following threats by the accused.

“He claims he loves her and wants to marry. He had asked us for a stamp paper & mobile charger. When we tried to barge in, he threatened us,” the cops added. 

Efforts to rescue the woman safely is currently underway.


Cops outside the flat where the model is being held hostage (ANI photo)

According to sources, the woman had returned to Bhopal two months back from Mumbai, where she met Rohit.

The accused then frequently began calling her. When she stopped answering his calls, he reached her house on Friday morning, entered, and locked it from inside.

It is being reported that the woman's parents are also inside the house and that they have been locked in one of the rooms in the fifth-storey flat. 

Rohit even threatened to kill the woman and her family unless she admits to loving him and has claimed that he has already cut himself in several places. 

Speaking to Zee News from behind the locked door, he said that he has been harassed by police before and this compelled him to take the drastic step. "When I reached Bhopal, a police complaint was filed against me. They harassed me, tortured me which is why I took this step," said Rohit.

"If the crowd outside the door was not there, I would have come out a lot earlier."

Tags:
Bhopal hostagemodel hostage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close