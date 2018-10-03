Cabinet approves Metro projects in Bhopal and Indore

New Delhi: Ahead of crucial state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Cabinet on Wednesday approved Metro Rail projects in both cities.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting and said that the project in Bhopal would be a 50-50 arrangement between the central and the state governments and the line would run for 27.87 kilometres. The total expenditure of the project is estimated at Ras 6,941.40 crore and would be completed in four years.

Prasad further said that the project in Indore would be longer - at 31.55 kilometres and would cover most of the city. The total cost of the expenditure is estimated at Rs 7,500.80 crore and would also take four years to complete.

A number of cities in India are looking at Metro projects to fulfill their public transportation needs. While the Kolkata Metro was the first in the country to begin operations - back in 1984, Delhi Metro - which began operations in 2002 - is the longest in terms of network and is a modern network which has connected the length and breath of the city.