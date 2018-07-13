हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Claiming love, man takes model hostage and threatens to kill her

Speaking to Zee News from behind the locked door, the man said crowd gathered outside has made him nervous.

Bhopal: In a bizarre incident apparently involving love, a man took a model hostage inside a flat here on Monday and said he would only free her if she confesses her love for him.

It is learnt that the woman returned to Bhopal two months back from Mumbai where she reportedly knew the accused. The man - Rohit - then began calling her frequently and when she stopped answering his calls, he reached her house on Friday morning, entered, and locked it from inside.

It is being reported that the woman's parents are also inside the house and that they have been locked in one of the rooms in the fifth-storey flat. Rohit even threatened to kill the woman and her family unless she admits to loving him and has claimed that he has already cut himself in several places. Speaking to Zee News from behind the locked door, he said that he has been harassed by police before and this compelled him to take the drastic step. "When I reached Bhopal, a police complaint was filed against me. They harassed me, tortured me which is why I took this step," said Rohit. "If the crowd outside the door was not there, I would have come out a lot earlier."

Police reached the spot once neighbours complained of commotion and have begun negotiating with Rohit. Friends of the accused too have been called in to convince him to open the door of the flat.

