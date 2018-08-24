Man claims he's MP CM's brother-in-law when stopped by traffic cops, Shivraj laughs it off

A man and his family was stopped for a traffic violation outside the Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal on Friday. What should have been a routine exercise in issuing a challan turned into a public spectacle with the traffic offender claiming that he was the brother-in-law of state CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and even threatening to call him.

The entire incident was filmed by people passing by as well as by the traffic cops. In a video accessed by news agency ANI, the traffic offender is heard claiming that he is related to Chauhan. "The CM is my brother-in-law. Talk to him. Why don't you talk to him. Am I lying?" he is heard saying.

While the nature of the traffic offense is not known, the commotion led to traffic slowing down on the busy road as several more traffic cops joined to take control of the situation.

Later in the day, CM Chauhan was asked if he knew of a brother-in-law arguing with traffic cops outside the Vidhan Sabha. "I have crores of sisters in MP and I am a brother-in-law to many. Let law take its course," he replied.