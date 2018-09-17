हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul to kickstart Congress campaign with roadshow in poll-bound MP
File photo

Bhopal: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch the party's campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with a 15-kilometre-long roadshow on Monday. 

Several posters depicting him as 'Shiva bhakt' or devotee of Lord Shiva, after his recent visit to Kailash Mansarovar, were put up across Bhopal where the Congress rally will be held.

In his day-long visit, Rahul will also address party workers. Over one lakh party members are expected to attend the event.

Congress to aims to cash in the incumbency wave in the state, which is a traditional BJP bastion.

Ahead of his visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday claimed that the Congress chief has no idea how chillies grew in a field. "The leader who does not know how chillies grow in a field- whether upside down or the other way round is showing concern about farmers and farming," said Chouhan.

"Rahulji, your government gave loans to farmers at a high rate of 18 per cent (in Madhya Pradesh). We are disbursing loans to farmers at zero per cent," he added.

Rahul will arrive by aircraft at around noon and embark on the roadshow from Lalghati Chowk, located close to the airport, after seeking the blessings of more than 11 Hindu priests.

The roadshow, where Rahul will ride an open vehicle, will conclude at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan, where he will interact with party cadres.

"A T-shape ramp has been constructed near the stage from where Gandhi is going to take questions from party workers and interact with them," state party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI on Sunday.

Security has been tightened across Bhopal in view of Gandhi's visit, Bhopal Inspector General (IG) of Police Jaideep Prasad said.

"We have got an extra force of 1,500 policemen who have already been deputed," he said.

​With agency inputs

Rahul GandhiMadhya Pradesh Assembly electionsCongressBhopal

