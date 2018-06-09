हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhopal

Two-storey building collapses like pack of cards in Bhopal: Watch

The incident caused damage to several two-wheelers which were parked near the building.

Two-storey building collapses like pack of cards in Bhopal: Watch
ANI photo

BHOPAL: At least four people were trapped under the rubble on Saturday after a two storey-building in Madhya Pradesh collapsed like pack of cards. The incident took place in Bhopal's Lakherapura Chowk.

The video of the entire mishap was captured and shared by news agency ANI.

Watch the video here:

The rescue operation is underway. Administration with the help of local people is trying to rescue whoever is trapped under the debris.

The 37-second video shows part of the building falling down within a matter of seconds. The incident caused damage to several two-wheelers which were parked near the building.

The building seemed to be old. Following the mishap, dust and sand filled the area. A man is seen trying to escape the accident.

Tags:
BhopalBhopal building collapseBhopal accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close