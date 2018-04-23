Bihar Board 12 Intermediate Result 2018, Class 10 Matric Results 2018 to be declared on May 12 at biharboard.ac.in, Here's how to check results

PATNA: Bihar Board Class 12 or Intermediate and Class 10 or Matric Results 2018 is expected to be declared by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on May 12. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check BSEB results 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar board is officially yet to confirm about the dates, but we advice candidates to keep referring to the official website for any notification regarding the BSEB Class 10 and BSEB 2018 Class 12 examination results.

Going by previous year trends, Class 12 or intermediate exams for arts, science and commerce will first declared. After three to four days, BSEB Class 10 or matric results will be declared.

Nearly 20 lakh student appeared for the exams, including 17 lakh candidates for BSEB matriculation 2018 examination and over 12 lakh students appeared for the BSEB intermediate 2018 examinations.

In 2017, out of 12.40 lakh students, just 4.37 lakh students, cleared the exam.

Here's how to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. First, visit the official website biharboard.ac.in

2. Now, click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

3. Click on BSEB Class 10th Results 2018 or BSEB Class 12th Results 2018

4. Enter roll number and other important details and Click on 'Submit'

Candidates are adviced to save a copy of the results for future reference.

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.