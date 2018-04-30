13-year-old girl stripped, molested, filmed in Bihar's Jehanabad; 3 arrested

A teenage girl was attacked, molested and stripped by a group of seven boys and men in Ramdani village near Bharthua town of Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday. The group also made a video of the incident shared it widely on social media and messaging apps. At least two of the attackers were engaged in making the video while the others molested and tore off the girl's clothes even as she begged them to stop and let her go.

The police have arrested three people and detained one of the accused seen in the video. The arrests were made from Bharthua by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case. Those arrested by the police are over 18 years of age and have been identified as Amar Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Sunil Kumar. All those arrested and detained are from Bharthua. Amar Kumar is one of those who allegedly made the video along with his accomplice.

An FIR under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against seven unknown people on Sunday.

Inspector-General (Patna Zone) Nayyar Hasnain Khan said the girl was returning home after meeting a boy which was objected to by the group. They passed lewd comments and attacked the girl with an intention to rape her. In the video, she can be heard pleading with the group and even addressed them as "bhai, bhai" (brothers) in a bid to prevent them from outraging her modesty.

The SIT has Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar and Patna Additional SP (Operation) Anil Kumar. According to the police, the area where the girl was accosted and attacked comes under the jurisdiction of Bhelawar police outpost in Kako thana near Bharthua. They added that some of those seen in the video are minors with one of them reported to be just 13 years old.