133 liquor cartons seized from a truck

Ara: One hundred and thirty-three cartons of liqour were today seized from a truck and two persons were arrested in this connection from a place under Koilwar police station limits in Bihar's Bhojpur district, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted the truck near a bridge and seized the cartons of Indian-Made Foreign Liqour (IMFL) of various brands, Koilwar police station in-charge Sanjay Singh said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck have been arrested and a pistol and three ammunition seized from their possesion, he said.

The truck was carrying the liquor consignment to Babura village of the district, Singh said.

The police officer said that raids were being carried out to nab one Chunmun Singh, who was supposed to be the receipient of the liquor consignment.