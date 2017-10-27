14 drown while offering prayers during Chhath in Bihar

Patna: At least fourteen people drowned on Friday while offering prayers during the Chhath festival in Bihar.

The devotees were offering prayers to the rising Sun on the concluding day of the Chhath puja when they drowned, said an official.

While four deaths were reported from Bhagalpur, three were from Samastipur, two from Araria and one each from Arwal, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Aurai and Vaishali districts.

In Bhagalpur district, three persons drowned in Kahalgaon police station area.

A 25-year-old woman fell into the deep water while offering 'Arghya' at a village pond in the district. A 12-year-old girl fell into the Ganges while taking part in the Chhath ceremony.

One death was reported from Jan Mohammadpur village where a 12-year-old boy drowned in the Ganges, Singh said.

A 20-year-old man drowned in the Ganges in Ghogha police station area, he said.

In Samastipur, two siblings, aged 13 and 10, drowned in a village pond. In another incident, an 18-year-old woman drowned in a village pond in Dal singh sarai police station area.

In Araria district, an 18-year-old man drowned in a canal in the town while a 25-year-old man met his watery grave in a pond in Simaria village.