Bihar borewell tragedy

3-year-old Sanno who was rescued from borewell in Bihar's Munger referred to Patna hospital

Three-year-old Sanno was playing inside her house when she suddenly slipped into a deep borewell.

Image Credit: ANI

MUNGER: A three-year-old girl, Sanno, who was rescued from a 110-feet deep borewell in Bihar's Munger district after nearly 30-hours of concerted efforts by the SDRF and NDRF officials, has now been referred to Patna Hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, the girl was taken to the nearby Sadar Hospital here soon after she was safely pulled out of the borewell, marking the completion of a nearly 30-hour-long rescue operation.

She was taken out, smeared with mud, at 9.45 pm, Munger Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla had told reporters on Wednesday.

The girl, accompanied by her parents Nachiketa Prasad and Sudha Devi, was taken to the Sadar hospital in an ambulance, he said.

The three-year-old girl was playing near her house when she suddenly slipped into the deep hole which was being dug for constructing the borewell on Tuesday evening.

Soon after the news spread, rescue teams comprising of personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were pressed into action.

Two small teams were deployed at the spot in order to augment the rescue efforts. 

One team was airlifted from base Bihta in Patna to Murgiachak area. 

The other was mobilised from the NDRF Base to Munger by road.

The girl was finally rescued around 9:35 pm on Wednesday, after which she was admitted to Sadar hospital.

She was subjected to a medical examination in the presence of Munger District Magistrate and other top officials of the state administration.

The doctors who examined her had said that the girl was stable but needed adequate rest and counselling.

The entire rescue operation was personally monitored by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

The government while issuing a warning that strict action would be taken against those who dig bore wells and leave the job halfway, directed the officials to ensure that the child is rescued safely.

(With Agency inputs)

