close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

40 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack at military base

At least 40 Afghan soldiers were killed and 40 injured after the Taliban attacked the Afghan Army base in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 21:24
40 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack at military base
ANI photo

Kabul: At least 40 Afghan soldiers were killed and 40 injured after the Taliban attacked the Afghan Army base in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night near the vicinity of Khakriz district, reports the Khaama Press.

The daily while quoting a local official speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack was carried out on a base of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and also confirmed about the casualties.

Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack and said that scores of soldiers were killed and wounded.

Kandahar has been among the relatively calm provinces in southern Afghanistan during the recent years but the security situation of the province, particularly, the remote districts have started to deteriorate during the recent months and after the Taliban militants increased their focus on key southern provinces after they launched their spring offensive in April this year.

TAGS

KabulAfghanistanTaliban militantsAfghan National ArmyKhakriz districtAfghan army base

From Zee News

Bihar

JD(U) regrets decision of alliance with RJD, says there...

Asia

Girl raped in front of family on order of panchayat in Paki...

World

UN helicopter crashes in Mali accident: UN source

Gujarat

Centre rushes 12 additional NDRF teams to flood-hit Gujarat

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani to contest Rajya Sabha elections fr...

Congress &#039;disappointed&#039; over Nitish Kumar&#039;s resignation
BiharIndia

Congress 'disappointed' over Nitish Kumar's...

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das
BiharJharkhand

Nitish Kumar resignation coorect and brave : Jharkhand CM R...

India

Political parties slam Congress for commenting on Presiden...

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10,000 people moved out
World

Wildfire forces mass evacuation in southern France, over 10...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels