40 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack at military base

Kabul: At least 40 Afghan soldiers were killed and 40 injured after the Taliban attacked the Afghan Army base in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night near the vicinity of Khakriz district, reports the Khaama Press.

The daily while quoting a local official speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack was carried out on a base of the Afghan National Army (ANA) and also confirmed about the casualties.

Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack and said that scores of soldiers were killed and wounded.

Kandahar has been among the relatively calm provinces in southern Afghanistan during the recent years but the security situation of the province, particularly, the remote districts have started to deteriorate during the recent months and after the Taliban militants increased their focus on key southern provinces after they launched their spring offensive in April this year.