After confirming 27 deaths, Bihar minister now claims no one died in Motihari bus accident

MOTIHARI: No one died in the dreadful bus accident that took place in Motihari on Thursday, the Bihar Disaster Management Minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav confirmed on Friday. What raises eyebrows is the fact that Yadav himself had confirmed on camera on Thursday that 27 people had been killed in the accident.

He had also said that there is a provision to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given. Defending himself, Yadav said that the information of deaths was wrong. "Yes, I said 27 people have died, it was based on info from local sources, but I also said that only final report will be considered".

Some of the surviving passengers had reportedly said that "only 13 passengers, besides the driver and a helper", were inside the vehicle when the mishap took place. They had said that a total of 32 passengers had booked their seats in the private bus, but only 13 had boarded at Muzaffarpur and the remaining were likely to board from Gopalganj. The minister said: "There was booking for 13 people. 8 were taken to hospital by authorities, there was no sign of remaining 5, no remains were found. They might have left the spot on their own.

The Delhi-bound bus had skidded off a highway in East Champaran district in Bihar, fell into a deep pit and caught fire. The incident took place on NH-28 near Belwa village under Kotwa police station area, about 30 kilometres from Motihari, the district headquarters.

The private air-conditioned bus had begun its journey at Muzaffarpur, about 85 km from Motihari. The fire had reportedly incinerated the bus and no bodies were found.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar), Murli Manohar Manjhi and Officer on Special Duty to District Magistrate Ajeet Kumar had admitted on Thursday that "six to eight" people had managed to come out of the bus, which was engulfed in flames, by smashing the window panes. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had mourned the tragedy and expressed condolences by observing a one-minute silence. "I am pained by the irony..... Here we have gathered to launch schemes related to transport which includes road safety and we receive the news of the tragic mishap. It is not known how many people have died," Kumar had said.