After liquor, Bihar government may soon ban polythene, plastic bags

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is likely to ban the use of polythene bags below 50 microns of thickness soon.

The state government is expected to announce a formal decision in this after getting feedback from people.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had sometimes back hinted that the state government would soon take the decision about banning the use of polythene bags below 50 microns of thickness after getting feedback from people.

The state government would seek people's feedback on the draft proposal to ban the production, distribution, and sale of plastic bags, he said.

The BJP leader made these remarks while addressing "Bihar Prithvi Diwas" function in the state capital.

Sushil Modi, who also holds charge of the Environment and Forest Department, said the draft proposal to ban plastic would be issued soon.

After the draft proposal is issued people can give their feedback, he said.

The Bihar government last week issued a draft notification calling for a blanket ban on the manufacture, import, storage, transport, sale and use of plastic after it received feedback, objections and suggestions from civilians, institutions and stakeholders.

According to the notification, the plastic bags are non-biodegradable, produce toxic gases on burning, cause blocking of sewers and drains, reduce soil fertility and pose a threat to the life of cattle.

The state government also passed an 11-point resolution which talks about planting saplings, protecting the environment, saving energy, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in and around their vicinity, save water, etc.

Interestingly, the Patna High Court had last month directed the Bihar government to impose a ban on the usage of plastic bags.

A bench comprising Patna High Court Chief Justice MR Shah asked the state government to make a law on the ban and to use the media to create awareness.

It also posted the matter for next hearing on September 24.