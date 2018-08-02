हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arrah shelter home rape case

After Muzaffarpur, alleged sexual abuse of minor boys reported from Arrah shelter home

The incidents came to light after local channels aired purported videos and photographs of inmates at the remand home in Arrah's Dharhara locality.

After Muzaffarpur, alleged sexual abuse of minor boys reported from Arrah shelter home

PATNA: Days after the ghastly reports of sexual abuse and rape of minor girls emerged from Muzaffarpur shelter home, another shocking incident has come to the fore again from Bihar. 

Sexually abuse of minor boys of another remand home for juveniles in Arrah, about 60 km from Patna, emerged on Wednesday.

The incidents came to light after a local news channel aired purported videos and photographs of inmates at the remand home in Dharhara locality, under the Town police station area.

The footage ran by the channels showed images of bruises on children's body. 

The victims were allegedly sodomised, claimed the channels.

The videos and photos were later widely shared by other regional news channels and on social media.

The remand home houses juveniles belonging to Bhojpur and three other adjoining districts, reported PTI news.

When enquired, Arrah SP Awakash Kumar said information about physical assault on a minor boy has emerhed and an investigation is underway. 

Police officials have rushed to the spot for investigation, though none of them was immediately available for further comments.

Details of the number of inmates in the shelter, numbers of victims etc have not been released. No FIR has been lodged in this connection so far.

News of recent Muzzafarpur shelter home sexual abuse sent shock waves across the country.

As many as 34 minor girls were sexually assaulted in Balika Grih, a short-stay girls` shelter home run by an NGO of Thakur in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur. The 

The sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April. 

Tags:
Arrah shelter home rape caseArrah shelter home sexual abuseArrah shelter homeSexual abuseChild abuse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close