AIIMS Patna MBBS student drinks bhang, walks in girls’ hostel semi-naked

In a shocking incident, a student of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna was found roaming in semi-naked condition in the girls hostel allegedly after consuming bhang in a Holi party. The student, who hailed from Kerala, was rusticated after the incident came to light.

According to Hindustan Times, thr incident took place on February 27 when the final year student walked into the hostel of nursing students wearing a lungi. His lungi reportedly came off while he ran inside the hostel. He was then escorted out of the hostel by security officials.

The report further said that the college administration tried to evade any action over the issue but the girl students staged protest demanding stringent action against the MBBS student. The administration then succumbed to the protest and initiated action against him.

The student was under the influence of bhang, and not alcohol, clarified the college administration in view of Bihar being a dry state when consumption of alcohol invites penal action.