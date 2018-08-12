हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar shelter home

Amid heat over Muzaffarpur scandal, 2 girls found dead in another shelter home in Bihar

Aasra Home was raided on Friday following which several loopholes were found in the premises.

Amid heat over Muzaffarpur scandal, 2 girls found dead in another shelter home in Bihar
Representational image

Patna: Two girls from a shelter home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar died during treatment on Sunday. The girls, who were brought to Patna Medical College for treatment, belonged to Aasra Griha.

The Aasra shelter home was raided on Friday following which several loopholes were found in its premises.

During further probe on the same day, a total of 75 women were found at the shelter home.

The reasons for the deaths of the two girls are yet to be ascertained. The bodies have, meanwhile, been handed over to the Magistrate following the post-mortem.

The incident came barely months after the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal surfaced.

The alleged sexual exploitation of girls at the shelter home first came to light in the report of a social audit conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, which was submitted to the state social welfare department in April.

More than 40 girls were lodged at the shelter home and medical reports suggest that over half of them may have had sexual intercourse at some point of time.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 against 11 people, including Thakur. On July 26, the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Tags:
Bihar shelter homeMuzaffarpur scandalAasra griha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close