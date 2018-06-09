हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A student from Arwal district said he got 38 out of the total 35 marks in mathematics (theory) while 37 out of 35 in the objective-type questions for the board exams.

Another Bihar board exam scam? Students get more than maximum marks

PATNA: Students who appeared for the Class 12th Bihar Board exams are perplexed by the inaccuracy of the marks that have been allotted to them. Some are claiming that they have got even more than the maximum marks in subjects that they appeared for. Some others claimed that they have been given marks in subjects for which they did not even take an exam. 

As per a report in the Times of India, a student from Arwal district said he got 38 out of the total 35 marks in mathematics (theory) while 37 out of 35 in the objective-type questions for the board exams.

Others students too reported that they had got 38 out of 35 in the theory paper of physics and zero in the objective-type questions in English and Rashtra Bhasha.

Not just more marks, a candidate from Vaishali said she secured 18 marks in Biology, an exam she never appeared for. Another candidate from Ram Krishna Dwarika College in Patna has also been given marks for an exam he never wrote.

The case comes two years after the infamous topper scam in Bihar came to light. The Bihar topper scam was exposed when the toppers were asked basic questions but they could not even answer that. An example of the answers they gave was that when topper Ruby Ray was asked what was political science, she said: 'Political Science is a subject that talks about the preparation of food.' She couldn't even pronounce the subject's name and referred to it as 'prodigal science'.

