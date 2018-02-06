Another cheating scandal in Bihar? 'Leaked' class 12 Biology question paper goes viral

PATNA: While the Bihar administration had been claiming that it is well prepared for the state board exams, a huge lapse has come to light on the first day of the exam itself. The question paper of the Biology exam for Class 12th went viral soon after the exam started. It was found that the question paper that was being circulated was the same as the original.

Confirming the incident, Nevada District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said that the viral question paper was genuine. Kumar has also assured investigation into the issue. The paper went viral in Nevada as well as in Supaul.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore termed the incident just a mischief. "There is no chance of the paper being leaked. No one can do anything about it if someone shared something two and a half hours later. This is someone's mischief," he said.

Reacting to the story, Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said: "Nitish Kumar’s administration was totally aware of it but still decided to go ahead with exam rather than cancelling it. Nitish Ji, Stop playing with future of Bihari students, it’s not ur politics."

However, Bihar LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras downplayed the matter stating that some incidents will happen since it is such a big state. "It is such a big state, some lapses are bound to happen. The conditions for the exams are much better now," he said.