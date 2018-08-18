हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arrah

Arrah: Angry villagers shoot policeman trying to pacify mob

Villagers, angry over the alleged murder of a local security guard's son, shot a policeman who had arrived to pacify the mob.

Arrah: Angry villagers shoot policeman trying to pacify mob

Arrah: Villagers, angry over the alleged murder of a local security guard's son, shot a policeman who had arrived to pacify the mob.

The incident took place on Saturday in Sahar Police State region in Bajariya Milki tola of Arrah.

A security guard's son was allegedly shot dead in the area. Angry over the incident, the crowd went beserk.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar had arrived at the scene to pacify the mob. However, the villagers shot him.

Kumar was injured in the right hand and was immediately shifted to the hospital. He's currently undergoing treatment in a private clinic. 

SP Avkash Kumar Sahar later reached the spot to investigate the matter. 

Tags:
Arrahvillagersmobpoliceman

Must Watch